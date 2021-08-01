4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000

This home has it all!! Turret, circular staircases, 4 bdrms, 4 Fireplaces, 3.5 ba. Enjoy unique wine cellar (350 bottle!) complete w/wine cooler, ice maker, fridge, granite counter! Totally UPDATED!! Impeccably maintained! 3 TVs and all appliances remain (in current condition). Enjoy this home in all seasons. Covered front porch, landscaped patio, cozy LL rec rm w/elec FP. FPs can be heat generating or used as ambience. LR w/beamed ceiling, b/i TV above FP; Updtd KIT w/SS appl, granite counters, 2 ovens, brk bar opens to DR with beautiful crown and base moldings; Large bdrms including MBd ste w/designer w/i closet, updtd MBa w/claw ft tub, spa shower, elec FP! Jack n Jill bdrms & bath;2nd flr laundry PLUS LL laundry (W/D remain). Main flr bdrm w/recessed ceiling map previously used as an office! LL offers FR w/FP, TV, wine room w/adjoining wetbar, flex rm (was used as a sleeping area), full bath, plus utility, storage rooms, and 2 car garage. Photos from previous listing.