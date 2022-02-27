Historic Victorian beauty in excellent downtown location oozing with potential! This 4 bed 3.5 bath row house in coveted LaSalle Park features 3,500 sq ft of incredible living space with gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous millwork, 11' ceilings, stunning staircases, & tons of historic charm. The grand entry leads to the large living & dining rooms sporting their own fireplaces & separated by a gorgeous original pocket door. The kitchen is enormous with stainless appliances & sunny breakfast room. The 2nd level sports 3 enormous bedrooms & 2 full baths including the master suite with a beautiful clawfoot tub. The 3rd level is its own private suite with 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. The lower level with magnificent stone arches, walks out to back yard with deck & 2 car garage. Location is FANTASIC! Nestled on a private, tree lined street & just a 5 minute walk to Busch Stadium, 4 Hands Brewery, Nestle Purina, & more! This is a rare opportunity to bring a turn of the century gem back to life!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.