4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000

Welcome to your 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kirkwood awaits. Enter your beautiful foyer which features new window treatments and an abundance of natural light that leads to your recently remodeled kitchen. These upgrades include new plank vinyl flooring, granite countertops under-mount sink, and a new refrigerator. The upgrades don't stop there! Head to your completely renovated main bathroom with granite, slate floors, and a Bluetooth exhaust fan. Fresh paint and accent walls in the main hallway and master bedroom, plus a BONUS sunroom with new flooring wraps up the main floor. New roof, gutters, siding, and privacy fence in your backyard paradise with an oversized two-car garage. Walking distance to Keysor Elementary.