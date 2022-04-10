 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,900

Property to be sold in as-is condition. Sale of property subject to Short Sale approval from lien holder. All parties to close at Chesterfield Title. Offers to be submitted on special sales contract with short sale rider. Include in special agreements the following “Buyer to pay $5,800 short sale negotiation fee to 3rd party in addition to sale price of property”

