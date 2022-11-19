4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $385,000

Built in 2019, this LaSalle Park Beauty is ready for a new owner! As you enter the Two-Story home, the open floor plan and tons of natural light make you feel right at home. The tall 10' ceilings, granite counters add to the quality of Constuction. Upstairs has a large Master Bedroom Suite with large walk-in Closet, Large walk-in Shower, Double Sinks and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a finished lower level with additional bedroom and full bathroom and rec room. In the backyard, you have a deck, a fenced yard and the 2 Car Carport with 2 car garage door helps protect your cars from the weather. You are within walking distance or hop on your golf cart to all the action in Soulard and Lafayette Square. Washer & Dryer Remain! Still has Tax Abatement Available! (A tax abatement is a financial incentive that eliminates or significantly reduces the amount of taxes that an owner pays on a piece of residential or commercial property.)