4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $385,000

This beautifully renovated home is set within a stone's throw to Fox Park! This home is an entertainer's paradise, with a rare double covered deck and rooftop deck! Inside, find an IG-worthy kitchen featuring ample counter space and designer backsplash paired with Stainless Steel appliances. Entertain with ease in this open concept home. Get ready to wow your family and friends! Need some extra space? The basement is fully finished with a den, one bedroom and one bathroom. This home is unlike any other featuring one Master Suite (with a dry bar!) and 2 Junior suites with ensuite baths. When you crave a cultural or culinary fix, you're within an easy walk to the many bars, restaurants and the many coffee/tea/smoothie shops that call Fox Park home. Come see this beauty and prepare to fall in love! This historic beauty was TOTALLY renovated with NEW ELECTRIC, PLUMBING, ZONED HVAC, NEW SEWER LINE, NEW WATER LINE, NEW TPO ROOF, and NEW WINDOWS. Ready for another 132 years of memories!

