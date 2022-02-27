This beautifully renovated home is set within a stone's throw to Fox Park! This home is an entertainer's paradise, with a rare double covered deck and rooftop deck! Inside, find an IG-worthy kitchen featuring ample counter space and designer backsplash paired with Stainless Steel appliances. Entertain with ease in this open concept home. Get ready to wow your family and friends! Need some extra space? The basement is fully finished with a den, one bedroom and one bathroom. This home is unlike any other featuring one Master Suite (with a dry bar!) and 2 Junior suites with ensuite baths. When you crave a cultural or culinary fix, you're within an easy walk to the many bars, restaurants and the many coffee/tea/smoothie shops that call Fox Park home. Come see this beauty and prepare to fall in love! This historic beauty was TOTALLY renovated with NEW ELECTRIC, PLUMBING, ZONED HVAC, NEW SEWER LINE, NEW WATER LINE, NEW TPO ROOF, and NEW WINDOWS. Ready for another 132 years of memories!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
He said was inspired to enter the race because of a prediction by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Rain was likely to begin late Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday, then sleet and snow arriving midweek.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.