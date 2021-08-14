RIVERVIEW TOWNHOME - END UNIT - PRICED TO SELL Live in this spectacular riverside home overlooking the Mississippi with glorious sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy townhome living in a small gated community in South City together with low maintenance (HOA is responsible for grounds, private road, and outer perimeters). The home features an open floor plan, a cozy living room with a gas fireplace, lots of natural light, and a kitchen with abundant cabinetry and large granite countertops perfect for parties and additional seating. The substantial primary suite has two WICs, a spacious tiled bathroom overlooking the river. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are cozy overlooking a park-like garden. The fully finished lower level with hardwood floor and a full bath can be a luxurious guest suite, perfect home office, or entertainment space. Close proximity to major highways, and shopping and downtown. This is the place you’ve been looking for and waiting for. It is priced to sell and ready to move in.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.