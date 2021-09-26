 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,900

Cute 3 bed 3 bath Glendale Home located within the Dickson Place Subdivision and the Kirkwood School District! Enter inside where you're greeted with updates combined with character! Beautiful wood floors lead you into the front living room that features a wood burning fireplace with dentil moulding surrounding it. Dining room is spacious while being able to function many ways! Kitchen boasts a plethora of solid surface countertops and custom cabinetry, not to mention nice appliances. Den stems off the back of the dining room adding more living space on the main. Master bedroom could be up or down! Both main floor bedrooms are spacious and serviced by a full bath. Up you have one large bedroom along with a sitting room and full bath. LL has rec room, sleeping area and full bath. There is a-lot to unpack here! 1 car garage, huge yard and spacious deck. You can't beat this hidden gem! Hurry!

