4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Looking to add to your portfolio?? Check out this beautiful 2.5 story architecture building that is awaiting to be rehabbed over 2300 sqft of living space. Property is being sold as/is seller to no repairs, inspections and/or warranties.

