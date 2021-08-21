No need to wait for new construction, all the hard work has been done for you! Take advantage of the Sellers' job transfer with this 7-month new Benton Homebuilders home on a desirable corner lot in the Vista Conn neighborhood. Upgrades include 9' ceilings on main floor, custom blinds throughout, open staircase with large gallery window at the landing, center island in kitchen with b'fast bar, stainless appliances, gas range, Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, vaulted Master Bedroom ceiling, Master Bath with adult height counters and marble floors, 3 car garage with 2 bays having an 8' door height, 9' pour in lower level with roughed-in plumbing for add'l bathroom and egress windows for add'l bedroom, and a smart home system too . The corner lot is fully fenced and the new Veka PVC deck provides great views of the neighborhood and wooded area. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants and highways, get more home for your money without giving up any of what the city has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $390,000
