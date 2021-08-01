 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $390,000

Beautiful single-family home on quiet block in Saint Louis Hills. Living room features custom built ins and gas fireplace. Full dining room leads to galley style kitchen with fresh, wood cabinets, built ins and solid surface tops. Hardwood floors on main level, original millwork throughout. Bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Oversize master bedroom and bath. Screened in porch on both levels. Partially finished basement plus laundry room, generous workshop area and half bath. HSA one year warranty included. Conveniently located near schools, parks, restaurants and entertainment.

