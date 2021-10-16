Rare find this stunning 2-story, 4 years new! Situated on a large, corner lot next to common ground. You'll be greeted by hardwood flooring that flows through the main level! The modern styling is highlighted by a dream kitchen w/42" cabinets topped w/crown, granite, stainless steel appliances, center island w/breakfast bar & walk in pantry! The living room is anchored by a gas fireplace & large windows allowing abundant natural light! You’ll love entertaining on the 30 foot deck, accessible from the breakfast room. Enjoy a separate dining room here as well! The owner's suite is a welcome retreat boasting dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & spacious walk in closet. Finished, walk out lower level features a recreation room, theatre area, wine bar topped w/granite & a half bath. Sorting & folding won't seem like a chore in the Pinterest perfect laundry area w/ship lapped walls, custom basket organizer & cabinetry! Drop zone just inside the garage can also be a main floor laundry!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $393,000
