4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,000

First Time Available in 60 years. This lovely family home has been well cared for and loved by this wonderful family. Formal dining and living room (with fireplace and built ins) family room addition with wet bar, guest bath and 2nd fireplace, kitchen with all appliances included and guest bath. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms with a full bath and 3rd floor is a large room with half bath. Lower level partially finished with 1/2 bath. Beautiful backyard and one car garage.

