YES WE ARE MOTIVATED! She loved this home and raised her girls here, now it's your turn! The exclusive, much sought after Ames Place Subdivision, on a corner lot, boasts 4 lovely bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, original hard wood floors throughout, tasteful updates and load's of 1920's era charm. The large corner lot is fenced, level and set up for entertaining, the patio is a great place to gather, this home has so much to offer. Sit outside on the front porch and get to know your neighbors, enjoy the big window in the wide open family room, while working from home. Each bedroom has it's own personality and loads of natural light. Come on in and sit your bags down, let's make a deal.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,400
