Welcome to this beautiful 2 story/3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac in Oakville! A 2 story entry foyer greets you w/ separate dining on your left w/ direct kitchen access, and a spacious office area to the right. You will love the open concept living space complete w/ woodburning fp, lots of natural light from bay window, a bar area and eat in kitchen. The large kitchen offers a spacious center island, pantry, electric range, and all black appliances. Main floor laundry and half bath just off the kitchen, too! Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms! The HUGE master suite has coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, large bathroom w/ separate tub/shower & double vanity w/ 2 sinks! 3 additional bedrooms & full hall bathroom complete the 2nd story. The walk out basement offers a newly finished ¾ bath w/ lots of potential to finish for an extra living area! You're sure to enjoy the deck overlooking your private backyard backing to woods! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
The Page administration and County Council Chair Rita Days both say they are investigating.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.