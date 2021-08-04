 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Welcome to this beautiful 2 story/3 car garage home on a cul-de-sac in Oakville! A 2 story entry foyer greets you w/ separate dining on your left w/ direct kitchen access, and a spacious office area to the right. You will love the open concept living space complete w/ woodburning fp, lots of natural light from bay window, a bar area and eat in kitchen. The large kitchen offers a spacious center island, pantry, electric range, and all black appliances. Main floor laundry and half bath just off the kitchen, too! Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms! The HUGE master suite has coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, large bathroom w/ separate tub/shower & double vanity w/ 2 sinks! 3 additional bedrooms & full hall bathroom complete the 2nd story. The walk out basement offers a newly finished ¾ bath w/ lots of potential to finish for an extra living area! You're sure to enjoy the deck overlooking your private backyard backing to woods! Schedule your showing today!

