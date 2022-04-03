4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Welcome to this St. Louis Hills Brick home that offers 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths & lovely covered front porch for relaxation. Location, location! Enter the spacious living room that features gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Hardwood floors run through the LR & DR. Separate dining room boasts built-in entertainment cabinet and display front w/ under cabinet lighting. Eat-in kitchen (w/ Bosch gas range and dishwasher) leads to sun/mud room and to back yard & 1 car garage. Two spacious bedrooms (one currently used as office w/ custom bird's eye maple built-in shelves & desk) and updated full bath complete main level. Upstairs, find two more large bedrooms and large cedar closets; and full bath servicing the top floor. Unfinished, walk-out basement has plenty of storage space, built-in shelving, workshop area & laundry area. *Kitchen & basement refrigerators, Washer/dryer included. One block from Francis Park and you can watch the holiday tree lighting without leaving your front porch.