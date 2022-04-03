Welcome to this St. Louis Hills Brick home that offers 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths & lovely covered front porch for relaxation. Location, location! Enter the spacious living room that features gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Hardwood floors run through the LR & DR. Separate dining room boasts built-in entertainment cabinet and display front w/ under cabinet lighting. Eat-in kitchen (w/ Bosch gas range and dishwasher) leads to sun/mud room and to back yard & 1 car garage. Two spacious bedrooms (one currently used as office w/ custom bird's eye maple built-in shelves & desk) and updated full bath complete main level. Upstairs, find two more large bedrooms and large cedar closets; and full bath servicing the top floor. Unfinished, walk-out basement has plenty of storage space, built-in shelving, workshop area & laundry area. *Kitchen & basement refrigerators, Washer/dryer included. One block from Francis Park and you can watch the holiday tree lighting without leaving your front porch.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.