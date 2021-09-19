Attractive home, roughly 3,660 sq ft. with private parking in the Historic Central West End area. Just out your back door, this home is steps away from Cafe Osage and walking distance from shopping and dining on Euclid. The location cannot be beat! This cozy home--with so much elegance, character, and charm--has a little something for everyone. Whether you like to entertain, love a quiet home, or have that large family and need space, this listing has an immense amount to offer. Amenities included are: built-in kitchen appliances, large living room, formal dinning room, beautiful fire place in the hearth room, master bedroom suite with private fireplace and balcony overlooking C.W.E., three-car garage, and a finished basement (with sitting room/office, bedroom/rec room area and large full bath). The back yard of the home is private, low-maintenance, and a beautiful place for outdoor entertaining with a gas line ready to go for outdoor grilling.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900
