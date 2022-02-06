4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Completely renovated 4b/2.5 bath home in Webster Groves. Main floor primary bedroom with custom shower and double vanity. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets and quartz countertops., Refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. New HVAC system with a separate Mini-split system for 3 season room which leads to the backyard. Plumbing system has been updated and new 100 AMP electrical panel. Newer roof and windows. Single car garage and a large backyard. Lots of character! Showings start Saturday 2/5 at 10am. Open house Sunday 2-6 from 1-4pm Come check out this cutie in Tuxedo Park!