4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $399,900

Are you looking for a park like setting in the middle of an urban oasis? Check this property out with a monster front yard. This home sits back off the street with a beautiful lawn. Wonderful place for the kids to play volleyball, croquet or tag. The home has been freshly painted, offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a first floor bedroom. The master suite offers a large dressing room with built in closet organizers and a private vanity. There is a garage in back: 2 bays have been converted into the owner's art studio that has a heating & cooling unit. This could be so many wonderful things, such as a mother-in-law suite, dance studio or home gym. There is a huge parking area; owners have packed this w/up to 9 cars for a Mardi Gras party and there is a large wrought iron gate to close and secure your land. Out back there is a large brick patio for grilling and hanging out w/family and friends. There are 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. This space is simply delightful.