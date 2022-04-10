Massive Victorian Style 2500+sqft historic home is up for sale. This home sits on nearly a 1/2 an acre of ground and has a detached 3 car o/s garage, plus plenty of parking! Inside you will find large rooms, high ceilings, screened in sunroom, large kitchen with center island, bedrooms galore, basement and enough attic space to make even more bedrooms! This house could hold a very large family comfortably! Home is in rough condition so please be careful when entering. Utilities are off so please be prepared. Home as-is and seller to do no inspections or offer any warranties.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000
