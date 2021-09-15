4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $400,000

Inherited home / Estate sale... Sprawling ranch on an acre of privacy in Kirkwood. Home and landscaping have been tenderly cared for for almost 20 years. 2-homes-in-one w/ above grade LL living quarters... complete walkout basement with separate entries makes for a possible roommate rental or in-law quarters. LL includes: 2nd full kitchen, 2nd laundry room, 2 bathrooms, 2nd master suite + large office (or sleeping room) and rec/family room! Previous owner rented this area for $1,500/mo. Upstairs, the MAIN level includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry, and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Recent upgrades include: A/C & Furnace (2020), Sliding patio door (2019), Roof (2016), Central Vac serviced (2019). The family has little time for repairs, if any needed, so please include AS-IS sales terms in the 7-pg special sales contract. (Wrought iron Arbor at entrance of front walk not included). Perfectly livable as-is, and a tremendous location & opportunity.