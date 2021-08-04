4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $400,000

Welcome to 4345 Hawkins Glen Way. This 3037 square-foot two-story has so much more to offer then just a massive space. This stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home is waiting for a new owner like you! As you enter the main level you'll see beautiful hardwoods throughout, a separate dining room, a den or what could be your personal office. These beautiful 9 foot ceilings show off the large kitchen with bonus coffee nook. Stepping upstairs you’ll find the family room, oversize master suite includes walk-in closet with customizable shelving, jetted tub and a separate shower. You’ll find three more bedrooms all with walk-in closets. In the basement we have a clean slate awaiting your finishing touches. Make sure to notice the full Ruffin where you can add a fourth bathroom. This basement offers walkout access to the oversized deck with fenced yard that backs to trees in common ground to give you that feeling of space and privacy. IT WON"T LAST LONG, schedule your showing TODAY.