A must-see cozy brick home in Webster Schools! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with lots of livable space. Separate dining attaches to the kitchen with updated, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, archways, and a beautiful sunroom at the front of the house, perfect for having your morning coffee. Great space in the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The upstairs storage closet has been converted into a beautiful and functional walk-in closet! A large common area at the top of the stairs leads to two more bedrooms and another full bath. The basement brings even more enjoyable living space, plus a designated washer/dryer area and tons of storage. New high-efficiency water heater and zoned climate control! The expanded driveway, backyard, upgraded garage, and brand-new fencing are the cherry on top of this lovely home in the highly desirable Rock Hill/Brentwood location! Enjoy nearby Tilles Park, Clayton, The Boulevard, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $405,000
