Welcome to 4052 Flad Ave! This beautifully updated solid brick Victorian era home has many new features, including: a large gorgeous custom Kitchen w/ center island, walk-in pantry, custom lighting, open to the Sitting Room w/ a new deck; Main Floor Laundry Room, Living Room, Dining Room, & a Half Bath complete the 1st floor. The Master Bedroom Suite includes a balcony deck, & the MB Bath is stunning. Another full Bath, two other large bedrooms & one smaller bedroom, complete the 2nd floor. 2-car Carport w/ garage door opener. 2 original fireplaces. New HVAC, HWH, roof, most windows & doors, hardware, tuck pointed, plumbing to the street, electric with 200amp box & fixtures, hardwood flooring, some carpet, & bathrooms fully updated as well. 4052 Flad was built the year before the 1904 Worlds Fair, & is located in the richly popular Shaw Neighborhood, 2 blocks to the renowned Missouri Botanical Garden, a few blocks to Tower Grove Park, & walkable to restaurants, bakeries, BBQ and more.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $409,900
