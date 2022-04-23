This beautiful, contemporary home with over 2000 sqft of living space is conveniently located in the heart of Historic Dogtown. Upon entering, you are immediately delighted by the modern design and exceptional open living spaces. The natural light and high ceilings create an environment that is inviting and spacious. The first floor also displays a beautiful kitchen that leads to a separate but open dining area. Past the kitchen is an incredible family room with 14 ft ceilings and door that leads to the covered patio. It is an ideal space to entertain or relax with total privacy. Upstairs are 4 sizable bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary en-suite has lofty high ceilings, walk-in closet, and beautifully updated bathroom. Other notable features include 2-car garage, stylish powder room & main floor laundry. The home was built in 2018 and has been meticulously maintained. The unique design, desirable location, and updated floor plan make this property something truly special!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $415,000
