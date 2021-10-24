4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $424,900

Welcome home! Fantastic updates paired w/ traditional charm. Brick home features 4 beds/3 full baths. Sunlit Entry way welcomes you into living room w/ stone fireplace and leads to spacious dining room for your gatherings. Updated kitchen -WOW! 42" cabinets (soft close), CENTER ISLAND w/ seating & storage, QUARTZ counters, CARRARA marble backsplash, PORCELAIN tile floors, S/S appliances, PANTRY, and addtn'l entertainment counter/cabinet wall. Family room w/ vaulted ceiling & GAS FIREPLACE is great spot for movie night. Check out the MAIN FLOOR primary BEDROOM w/ EN-SUITE bath & dual bowl vanity & large WALK-IN CLOSET. Another bedroom & 2nd full bath round out first floor. Upstairs are 2 more LARGE bedrooms w/ ample closet space & full bath w/ tub/shower combo & duals bowls. Partially finished walk-out basement has rec room, bonus room, laundry area, plenty of storage & workbench. Relax on beautiful patio space and enjoy lush landscaping. Close to everything St Louis Hills has to offer!