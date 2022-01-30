Gorgeous 3-story, 4-bed, 3-bath home in tree-lined Tower Grove East. The exquisite woodwork and original stained glass will capture you the moment you walk through the front door. Unique, one-piece pocket doors are fully functional and smooth. Modern, updated kitchen leads to a spacious covered deck and stairs leading down to a private, fully-fenced and enclosed backyard with well kept grass and gardens. Three bedrooms and two full baths comprise the very large second level, with second covered balcony off of the hallway that overlooks the yard. Basement includes a finished laundry room, 9ft ceilings and ample storage in the extensive unfinished area with built-in shelving and a walk out to the back yard. Two-car detached garage also in excellent condition. This is steps from beloved Tower Grove Park and securely sits across the street from St. Louis Fire Department Engine House 14. This impeccably kept home will not last long and there are truly no limits to making it your own.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $424,900
