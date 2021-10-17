Come see this stunning historic home in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. You'll love the character & charm, but enjoy all the modern updates, since this home has been completely renovated. The spacious great room has 10 ft ceilings, all new laminate flooring & paint, and tons of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counters, brand new stainless steel appliances, a center island, pantry, and all new cabinets. A sitting room, half bathroom, & main floor laundry complete the 1st floor. Upstairs you'll find a master bedroom suite that has a walk in closet and bathroom with double vanities & a large, beautifully tiled walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor includes the 4th bedroom and a spacious recreation room (20'x24'). New carpet, AC, electrical system, and plumbing. Outside you'll find a patio, upstairs deck, fenced in backyard, and 2 car garage (no off street parking here!) Don't miss out on this one of a kind home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000
