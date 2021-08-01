4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000

Stunning 2 story home with walkability to parks and elementary school. This charming 97 year old home was been updated and expanded to fit today's family lifestyle. As you enter the oversized foyer from the expansive front porch you are bathed in natural light and walking on beautiful wood floors. Current owners are using the front room as a dining room fit for a king with a fireplace and surrounded by oversized original wood windows. The kitchen is large and features a massive island perfect for entertaining or feeding little ones with loads of storage space. The perimeter houses the gas cook top, deep sink, large fridge and double wall ovens in addition to a good sized pantry and coffee bar area. A grand family room features concrete floors, wood ship lap accent wall and a wonderful fireplace to keep things cozy in the winter. Round out the property with a large backyard, 2 full bathrooms on the main floor and loads of storage space and this one won't last.