Stunning 2 story home with walkability to parks and elementary school. This charming 97 year old home was been updated and expanded to fit today's family lifestyle. As you enter the oversized foyer from the expansive front porch you are bathed in natural light and walking on beautiful wood floors. Current owners are using the front room as a dining room fit for a king with a fireplace and surrounded by oversized original wood windows. The kitchen is large and features a massive island perfect for entertaining or feeding little ones with loads of storage space. The perimeter houses the gas cook top, deep sink, large fridge and double wall ovens in addition to a good sized pantry and coffee bar area. A grand family room features concrete floors, wood ship lap accent wall and a wonderful fireplace to keep things cozy in the winter. Round out the property with a large backyard, 2 full bathrooms on the main floor and loads of storage space and this one won't last.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
Cardinals notebook: Trade for former Toronto first-round pick continues spree of adding depth, hoping for impact
Zeuch, a 6-foot-7 righthander and 21st ick in 2016, was acquired Sunday. Also: Ponce de Leon, Molina updates.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against the county mandate.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
Tempers flare, outfielders flex and Cardinals salvage series, end losing streak to Reds with 10-6 victory
Despite a seven-run inning at his back, Oviedo comes two outs shy of qualifying for his first MLB win, and that search will continue into his 19th start.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
AT&T sold the building in 2006 for $205 million. It's now valued at $14 million.