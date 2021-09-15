Stunning high quality home on prime Benton Park Street. This spacious 4,000+ square foot renovation has been lovingly cared for and many new upgrades recently made. Hardwood, cherry flooring, large open floor plan with beautiful fully appointed kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances. Large full dining room, spacious great room w/ newer cherry flooring. 2nd Fl. hosts huge master suite with full bath, tub & sep. shower double sink, walk in closet and sitting rm. 2 guest bedrooms & bath, and laundry room. 3rd floor has another bedroom/office and large media room and has a full bath. basement has some add'l finished rooms which could be bedrooms or office areas/kraft/art studio. Walk out basement w/new pebble tech walkways. Zone hvac and all updated plumbing & electric. Yard has large expansive deck/pergola and lawn area with fountain / privacy fencing. This home is ready to occupy and is meticulously maintained and kept. Walk to Benton Park, & restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.