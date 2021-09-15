4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $429,900

Stunning high quality home on prime Benton Park Street. This spacious 4,000+ square foot renovation has been lovingly cared for and many new upgrades recently made. Hardwood, cherry flooring, large open floor plan with beautiful fully appointed kitchen, granite counters and stainless appliances. Large full dining room, spacious great room w/ newer cherry flooring. 2nd Fl. hosts huge master suite with full bath, tub & sep. shower double sink, walk in closet and sitting rm. 2 guest bedrooms & bath, and laundry room. 3rd floor has another bedroom/office and large media room and has a full bath. basement has some add'l finished rooms which could be bedrooms or office areas/kraft/art studio. Walk out basement w/new pebble tech walkways. Zone hvac and all updated plumbing & electric. Yard has large expansive deck/pergola and lawn area with fountain / privacy fencing. This home is ready to occupy and is meticulously maintained and kept. Walk to Benton Park, & restaurants!