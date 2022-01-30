Fantastic opportunity to live on one of University City's premier streets. The beautiful, wide, tree-lined street of Westmoreland Drive is situated one block west from Washington University's Danforth campus and a walk or bike ride away from Forest Park and Clayton. This two-story traditional brick home has been lovingly cared for by the same owner for over 50 years. You'll find beautiful hardwood floors and enormous windows throughout this lovely 4bed/2bath home. Behind the electric insert on the living room fireplace, is a full masonry, wood-burning hearth. Upper level primary suite is very spacious and includes two closets. The lower level is partially finished with a half bath, bar, and large rec room. The 55'x190' offers a large backyard with plenty of room for an addition and/or expansion to the existing two car garage. The shingle roof is 8 years old. AC condensers and blower on furnace replaced in 2020. This opportunity will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $429,900
