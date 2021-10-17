 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $435,000

This amazing 3 story home has such wonderful updates you can just move right in & enjoy! Enter into the open Living & Dining Rooms with amazing custom ceiling moulding and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen was completely updated in 2020 with new cabinets, flooring, quartz countertops, pot filler & under cabinet lighting. A half bath rounds out the first floor. Head upstairs to the Primary Bedroom with a knock-your-socks-off walk-in closet, generous bath, & second bedroom. The newly renovated third floor provides two more bedrooms & a full bath. Outside is an enchanting space to relax and entertain your guests. Wonderfully located in the friendly & desirable Benton Park neighborhood. You will enjoy hanging with neighbors at frequent block parties at the nearby mini park, 7 coffee shops within walking distance or walk to Benton Park & enjoy concerts & food trucks that are hosted there. Lots of local businesses to shop! Close to all St. Louis has to offer! Check it out!

