Pristine, brick 2-story on a coveted corner lot in Historic Shaw, 1 blk from Tower Grove Park! This home is absolutely turnkey and features 4 BRs and 3 FULL baths. Beautiful solid cherry doors and replicated wood windows add sophistication to the front facade. Inside, you'll be impressed by the well-planned spaces including a roomy laundry closet on the main level & a sought-after 1st-floor bedroom (currently used as office). The bright, beautiful eat-in kitchen features brand new quartz countertops and leads out to a comfortable deck and inviting patio that's great for entertaining. Upstairs are a primary suite w/walk-in closet, 2 more generous BRs, a sitting area & a spacious hall bath. The insulated, DryLok-ed basement is excellent flex space. The front portion has been finished as a workout room, and the unfinished rear portion is the hobbyist's dream workshop! 2-car garage and landscaped, low-maintenance front yard complete the package. There's nothing left to do here but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Shifting winds and clearing skies: KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett, adopted at birth, is getting to know her biological family
-
- 6 min to read
Cornett, 47, met a biological sister and her bio mother in her 20s but recently has made some stunning family discoveries.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
As the Cardinals enter postseason and the Blues enter the regular season, we check out what's on the mind of St. Louis sports fans.