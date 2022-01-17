Get ready to be wowed! This amazing 4 bed/3 bath home in the heart of Crestwood offers living space on all levels. Spacious entry foyer is flanked by formal living/dining combo w/ beautiful wood floors & tons of natural light. Cozy family room with custom stone surround and gas fireplace opens to kitchen and Great Room. Kitchen features SS appliances, gas stove, solid wood cabinets and peek a boo window to Great Room addition. GR has soaring vaulted ceiling, sky lights, tile floor, a wall of windows and dry bar area with plenty of storage. All 3 MF BDR's have beautiful oak floors and canned lighting. Master suite offers large walk-in closet & updated bath w/ heated floors. Two more bedrooms or home office complete the main level. In the LL you'll find a family room with wet bar, 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, laundry room and plenty of storage. Oversized 2 car garage with peg board & built-in storage. Enjoy your own private Oasis on brick patio. Roof & HVAC 4 years NEW! HWH 8 years NEW!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $439,900
