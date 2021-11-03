Updated home shows like BRAND NEW! GORGEOUS 2 STY - over 4000 SQ. FT. 4 Bedrooms/3.5 baths - center hall plan boasts SEPARATE living & dining rms. SPACIOUS family rm w/gas f/p - BEAUTIFUL kitchen w/cherry CUSTOM cabinets, center island, GRANITE counters, RICH newly refinished WOOD flrs, 2 Pantries, Planning desk, MAIN FLR laundry. 16x15 Cedar Deck. PERFECT for entertaining especially for the upcoming HOLIDAYS. HUGE vaulted MASTER ensuite w/gas fireplace, CUSTOM finished w/in closet, Double vanity, spa tub & separate shower - a wonderful RETREAT at the end of the day! The W/O L/L adds more space w/family/rec room, full bath & BONUS rm (office, 5TH B/R?) OVERSIZED 3 car garage w/WORKSHOP & EXTENDED bay (36') for trucks, trailers, etc. Other features:LOVELY millwork & crown molding, central vac, newer ZONED HVAC, alarm, some new windows (10/21) Fresh paint, NEW carpet & fixtures, Updated baths, NEW range & dishwasher (10/21). Large fenced lot. MOVE in by the HOLIDAYS!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $448,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record, unsure what he’ll do after Fox deal expires
Longtime face of Fox Sports remains under contract for more than a year, then plans to ‘take a breath and see what works.’
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.