Check out this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home nestled in Benton Park West w/over 3000 sq ft. Conveniently located within 5 min to downtown, close to major hwys & near a ton of great restaurants. As soon as you walk in you will notice the gorgeous hardwood floors & soaring ceilings! Fall in love w/the beautiful kitchen which includes granite counter tops, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, center island, pantry, custom cabinetry w/crown molding, etc! 2nd floor offers the master suite w/a walk in closet & private deck. There are 2 other bedrooms & a full bathroom. The 3rd floor offers a bonus room which could be another bedroom and/or a rec room. There is also another bathroom & deck off of the 3rd floor. The spacious yard & triple back deck is perfect for entertaining family/friends. Other features include: 4 car garage & 2 extra parking pad spaces, main floor laundry, spacious fenced in yard, custom wetbar, unfinished basement w/ tons of storage. This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,000
