Welcome to 2810 St Vincent, this elegant Gate District custom renovation offers unparalleled craftsmanship and extensive upgrading! Truly remarkable inside and out and offers an old world charm with new world features highlighted through an open and expansive floorplan boasting 10 foot ceilings and exposed brick. Exhausting list of new and upgraded items throughout...to name a few: Exterior- newer windows, roof, concrete work, spot tuckpointing, city garage, and decks. Interior--wide plank white oak hardwood runs through most of the home, drywall, paint, high end light fixtures, recessed lighting. Kitchen--all new custom soft close cabinetry with high end stainless appliances, quartz countertops, center island. Brand new bathrooms boast custom tile work, high end fixtures. Shocking marble master bathroom boasts double vanity, deep soaking tub and separate shower. In addition, electrical throughout home mostly updated, plumbing is all new, zoned hvac. 2nd floor laundry. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.