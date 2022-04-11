4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,900

Welcome to this 100+ yr old home, rich w/history & architecture, in sought after Compton Heights! Standing TALL & MAGNIFICENT, you will fall in love w/ the detail & architecture from the time period in which it was built! It starts the moment you enter the large entry hall w/ grand staircase & continues thru-out all 4 levels! There is so much original to this home + updates w/ old world charm & character! Iron balusters; period millwork, trim, molding & doors; 10 ft ceilings; original 9 ft pocket doors; 5 restored fireplace hearths, surrounds and mantles (all electric); marble kitchen floor; original wood flooring; built-in bookcases; & fully restored/updated 2nd floor BA. The kitchen offers loads of storage, custom backsplash, even a working, 1930's, antique Magic Chef oven & range! RARE MF full bath + 2 laundry areas! Outside has 2 covered decks, 8' privacy fence, 2c gar., slate-line roof, & patio/hot tub area! This MUST SEE has stood the test of time! Make it YOUR 'Grand on Grand'!