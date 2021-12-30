 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home with over 1600 square feet! Home features eat-in kitchen, neutral colors, original millwork, and large level lot! This home is waiting for your finishing touches!! Sold As Is. Seller to do no Inspections, make any warranties, or provide any repairs*

