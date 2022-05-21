4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

Check out this beautiful newer construction in a sought after neighborhood just steps from everything!!!! Built in 2017, this meticulously kept home, with so many upgrades (see attachment, too much to list), feels brand new!!! Notice the new rod iron fencing in the perfectly kept front yard, and new windows in the front room allowing so much natural light, it shines throughout the entire first floor. Open concept flows into beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless appliances, into living room with tv mounted on custom stone wall with fireplace, surround sound, and plenty of room to entertain or relax and have a glass of wine from the bar. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, including custom master, and his & hers custom closets with a view!!!! The 9ft. poured basement is professionally finished with 4th bedroom and full bath. Sitting deck out back wired for surround sound, overlooking perfect sized yard, into the oversized 1 car garage. Schedule apt asap!