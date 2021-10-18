4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

10 things you're going to love about this home #1: The double-sided fireplace between the kitchen and the family room is warm and inviting. #2 The over-sized sunroom that makes you feel like you're in a treehouse in the summer and has stunning sunset views in the winter. #3 Beautiful, original hardwood floors in almost every room. #4 Ginormous closets in all of the spacious bedrooms. #5 Lots of updates in the last 3 years including a new roof with new decking, new upstairs window sills, new siding, 12 new insulated windows, plus new gutter helmet shields were added. (The HVAC is aprox 8 years old.) #7 An updated lower level that is sunny and #Grandma clean and also has a sleeping area. #8. A wooded, private backyard that even includes a playhouse - great for kids or extra storage! #9 This home is in a super fun neighborhood with block parties & more. #10 Award-winning Lindbergh schools. Pop over for the open house this Sunday, 10/17/21 from 1-3pm and see this fabulous home for yourself