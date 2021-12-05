Welcome Home to 3458 Pestalozzi Street! Est. 1904. This World's Fair Era classic is everything you've been dreaming of. Entering the sun-drenched foyer, you can't help but notice the top-of-the-line details like decorative support pillars gracing the Living Room and formal Dining Room and Crown Molding throughout. Perfect for entertaining, the Kitchen with newer SS Appliances & Granite Counters opens to the Family Room with adjoining Wet Bar, and leads outside to the two-tiered deck. A Sitting Room with Gas Fireplace, half bath and Laundry Room complete the main level. Upstairs you will find an expansive Owner's Suite that includes a Sitting Area with Balcony above the front porch, see-through Gas Fireplace to the spa like bath with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, his & hers sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a home office (or 4th bedroom) complete the second floor. All this on a great corner lot with oversized two car garage. Schedule your showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000
