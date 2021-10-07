4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900

NST 9/30.Open House Sun. 10/3 1-3pm. Newly renovated, sophisticated, luxurious urban home located in the heart of Benton Park. Original hardwood flooring, newer windows, and gorgeous lighting throughout the house. The large fresh white kitchen includes a gas range, wine frig, subway tile backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and opens to family room. Separate living room, dining room, family room, kitchen and half bath complete the first floor. 3.5 elegantly updated bathrooms. On the 2nd floor is the primary bedroom suite and second floor laundry. There is a guest room with a balcony overlooking the backyard and Jack and Jill bath connected to the smaller center bedroom or den. Fourth bedroom, full bath and bonus room nestled on the third floor. Bonus room makes an ideal home office. New backyard deck and two car garage with attached storage space. An easy stroll to Benton Park Cafe, Yemanja Brazil and other nearby restaurants. A true Benton Park Gem.