Introducing a Stunning Custom-Built Townhome that boasts impressive features! Located in Central West End, conveniently situated near shopping & entertainment options like City Foundry & Armory STL. This smart-feature inspired home offers a primary bedroom suite on each level, both w/full en-suite bath. Impressive kitchen w/custom cabinets, Energy Star stainless appliances, center island, & pantry. Laundry hook-ups on Main Level. Travertine Maple Flooring adds a touch of elegance to entire space. Upper Level has 2 add'l bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath. 2 HVAC units, one for each floor. Lower Level is waiting for your personal touch & can be finished to increase living space by another 960 sq ft. Egress, framed, plumbed, 10ft+ ceilings. Detached garage has electric car hook-up. Fenced yard adds extra layer of privacy. 10-yr tax abatement. Let's schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $461,000
