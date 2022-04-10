Fantastic value ad opportunity for end user and/or investor on over 3 acres of fenced, wooded level land with a pond! Located in the heart of South County, the living is easy in this peaceful, tranquil countryside location which is adjacent to newer homes that have sold upwards of $800k! The property is being sold AS IS & boasts two homes-one from the 1880's-a 1.5 story with 4 bedrooms that is ideal for renovation, & a 2-3 bedroom (3rd bedroom currently used as office) ranch home. Owner could easily reside in the ranch home while remodeling. This terrific location allows students to walk to Hageman Elementary School and is just a short hike to Suson Park which boasts a working animal farm; fishing; playground and much more. Plus, South County Recreation Complex, Quail Creek Golf Course, & 2 more county parks within a mile! Restaurants, shopping, hospital & I-270 also nearby. Do not miss this opportunity-hurry before its gone!! (Ranch house dimensions in supplements).
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000
