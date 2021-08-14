4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

Four year old home, over 2,000 sq ft in Kirkwood! 4 beds 3 baths, open floor plan. Dark stained wood floors throughout the first floor. Formal dining room opens into the area where you will want to spend all of your time, an open kitchen and living room. Kitchen includes dark cabinets, beautiful granite, an island for gathering, large pantry, desk area, stainless appliances and an informal dining area. The living room has a beautiful white decorative mantle framing the gas fireplace, bay windows looking out into the flat, private back yard, patio and raised garden bed. Main floor laundry and 2 car attached garage. Up the iron spindle staircase are 4 bedrooms. Master suite has coved ceilings and walk in closet. This beautiful, young home is waiting for you to move in and make it your own!