 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

Four year old home, over 2,000 sq ft in Kirkwood! 4 beds 3 baths, open floor plan. Dark stained wood floors throughout the first floor. Formal dining room opens into the area where you will want to spend all of your time, an open kitchen and living room. Kitchen includes dark cabinets, beautiful granite, an island for gathering, large pantry, desk area, stainless appliances and an informal dining area. The living room has a beautiful white decorative mantle framing the gas fireplace, bay windows looking out into the flat, private back yard, patio and raised garden bed. Main floor laundry and 2 car attached garage. Up the iron spindle staircase are 4 bedrooms. Master suite has coved ceilings and walk in closet. This beautiful, young home is waiting for you to move in and make it your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News