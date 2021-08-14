Four year old home, over 2,000 sq ft in Kirkwood! 4 beds 3 baths, open floor plan. Dark stained wood floors throughout the first floor. Formal dining room opens into the area where you will want to spend all of your time, an open kitchen and living room. Kitchen includes dark cabinets, beautiful granite, an island for gathering, large pantry, desk area, stainless appliances and an informal dining area. The living room has a beautiful white decorative mantle framing the gas fireplace, bay windows looking out into the flat, private back yard, patio and raised garden bed. Main floor laundry and 2 car attached garage. Up the iron spindle staircase are 4 bedrooms. Master suite has coved ceilings and walk in closet. This beautiful, young home is waiting for you to move in and make it your own!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.