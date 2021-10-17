4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, 10.17 from 1-3 p.m.--1st Showings at that time.--Charm, historic character, all in a well-maintained, move-in ready home located in a desirable neighborhood w/ a central location. Does this describe THE HOME you've been looking for? Welcome to 7731 Lile Ave! Built in 1936 this 2 story beauty still has many of her original design features from the arched doorways to the leaded glass windows that flank the living room fireplace to the "OH SO COOL" room w/ the wood burning fireplace in the basement--seriously, think wine cellar or wine tasting room! Looking for updates & square footage? She has both. A newer kitchen, complete w/ dark cabinets & stainless appliances, a HUGE bonus family room & a master suite complete w/ its own sitting rm. At just under 2200 sq. feet the 4 bedrms & 2.5 bathrms gives you room to grow or simply room for all your stuff. NOTE: Zoned Heating/Cooling + steam heat, an oversized garage, fenced backyard + passed Richmond Hts Occupancy.