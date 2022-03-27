Welcome to 125 Parkland, a charming Glendale home in a highly sought after neighborhood! This cozy 4 bedroom home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Through the central foyer you will find 2 generous size bedrooms and a full bath. The spacious family room boasts built-in bookcases showcasing a traditional fireplace and conveniently flows into the formal dining area. Off the kitchen you will discover a newly remodeled sunroom, perfect for those summer days! Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with an adjoining Jack and Jill full bath as well as a bonus room! In the lower level you will find tons and tons of storage space! This house has an extreme amount of potential that you won’t want to miss! Open House Sunday 3/13 from 1-3pm. Please submit offers by 3/14 at 5:00pm with a response time of 3/16 at 7:00pm
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,000
