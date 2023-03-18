Experience chic contemporary living in a BRAND new Modern home adjacent to Clayton Tamm/Dogtown & a stones throw to The Hill! The home offers many luxury upgrades, 9ft ceilings, wood floors, quartz counters, back deck and private balcony. Fantastic open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and daily lifestyle. Gorgeous kitchen with a European vented hood, Chevron white tile backsplash, French door refrigerator and built-in Sharp microwave are a few of the amenities. The wide wood stairs with metal railings lead to the upper bedrooms with a very nice size laundry area. HUGE Primary suite, walk-in closet, rain shower head with handheld sprayer and niche for all your accessories! Double sink vanity in both the primary and hall bathroom! Partially finished lower level with a full en-suite bathroom and 4th bedroom! Tons of opportunity space. Wooded fenced yard with a 2-car detached garage. Conveniently located between Hwy 44 & hwy 40 and minutes away from some great eateries and parks.