4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900

Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath Kirkwood Home sitting on almost two tenths an acre just blocks from Kirkwood Park! As you walk up notice the professional landscaping, along with the pillars surrounding the front porch. Enter into this immaculate home where you will be amazed! Front living room and formal dining area are both spacious. Kitchen boasts a plethora of custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is the great room with fireplace, breakfast bar and a door out to the sun room and fenced yard. Bedroom on the main is so functional! Half bath completes the main level. Upstairs features the master with beautiful tile work from the floor to the shower, not to mention double sinks! Other two bedrooms are nicely sized and serviced by an updated hall bath. Laundry right outside the bedroom?! Lower level is partially finished with rec room, sitting room and full bath! This is one awesome house that won't last in this market! Hurry!